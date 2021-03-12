Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report sales of $492.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $486.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $499.40 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $459.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of GIL opened at $30.32 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

