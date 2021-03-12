Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

SDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 3,973,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

