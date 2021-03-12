Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,213 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up approximately 6.0% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after buying an additional 601,801 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,628,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BEP. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

NYSE BEP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. 7,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.