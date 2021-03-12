BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $20.36. 2,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,076. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

