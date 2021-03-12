BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
BRT Apartments has raised its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $20.36. 2,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,076. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
