BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.