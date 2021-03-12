BTIG Research Raises Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $19.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

HST stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,673,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

