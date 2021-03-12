Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Reaches $3.84 on Top Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $45.90 million and approximately $215.26 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap token can currently be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00006917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.43 or 0.00468635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.60 or 0.00555316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00076810 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,314,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,939,533 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

