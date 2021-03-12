Burney Co. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.