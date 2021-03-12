Burney Co. Sells 2,346 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Burney Co. lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,806 shares of company stock worth $1,035,074. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

