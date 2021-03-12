Burney Co. Sells 5,819 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

CNP stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

