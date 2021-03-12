Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $77.33 million and approximately $76,681.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.07 or 0.00387481 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

