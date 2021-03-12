C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading 7.6% Higher

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $44.64. 188,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 189,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)
There is no company description available for C4 Therapeutics Inc
Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.