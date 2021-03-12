C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading 7.6% Higher

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $44.64. 188,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 189,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

There is no company description available for C4 Therapeutics Inc

