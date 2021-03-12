Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 20,879.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the quarter. Cable One comprises about 0.7% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned about 0.58% of Cable One worth $78,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cable One by 133.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $39.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,855.52. 1,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,987.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,957.98. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,973.50.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

