Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to “Buy”

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NYSE VET traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 134,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,300. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

