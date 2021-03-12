Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23.

Shares of CANG traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,223. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

