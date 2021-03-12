Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.81. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 117,920 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

In related news, CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,708.92.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.