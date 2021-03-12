Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 8,400 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,074,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,806.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Kirk Somers sold 7,600 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $1,101,468.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $132,783.64.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.77. 36,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,623. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.23. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,611 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,047,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Truist raised their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

