Carl Richmond Acquires 190,000 Shares of Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Stock

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) insider Carl Richmond purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$122,360.00 ($87,400.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.38.
About Ardent Leisure Group
