Carl Richmond Acquires 190,000 Shares of Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Stock

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) insider Carl Richmond purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$122,360.00 ($87,400.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.38.

Get Ardent Leisure Group alerts:

About Ardent Leisure Group

Ardent Leisure Group Limited invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 43 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.