Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,872 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.