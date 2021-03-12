Cascades (CAS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cascades (TSE: CAS):

3/3/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

3/1/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

2/1/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Cascades is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$9.94 and a one year high of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

