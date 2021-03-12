Caspian (CSP) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Caspian has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $737,478.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00049314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.66 or 0.00643592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars.

