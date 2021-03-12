Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to announce $17.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.71 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $82.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.95 million to $85.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $112.38 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $123.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $413,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,744 shares of company stock valued at $13,479,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -400.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

