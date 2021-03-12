Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Catalent worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,764,000 after buying an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

