Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 183,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 114,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 241,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,918,000 after acquiring an additional 151,586 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $216.80 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

