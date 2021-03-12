Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 55.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.38 and a 200-day moving average of $174.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

