Catex Token Price Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $16,241.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00051249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00671043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.