CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.97% of CBIZ worth $101,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $1,067,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $2,102,714.60. Insiders have sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,537,249 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBZ opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

