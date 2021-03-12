CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 51.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 78.4% higher against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $17,230.76 and approximately $90.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006397 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006557 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

