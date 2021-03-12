Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

