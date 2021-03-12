Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE CG opened at C$12.54 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.03.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $901,649.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

