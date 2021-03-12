Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $18.00. 1,216,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,242,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 164.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 103.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,376,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

