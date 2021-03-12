Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Short Interest Up 183.2% in February

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 183.2% from the February 11th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTAC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,453. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

