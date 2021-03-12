Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cerecor in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year.

Shares of CERC opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $295.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

