Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Cerner worth $21,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

CERN stock opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.