Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.97. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 721 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $156.68 million, a P/E ratio of -91.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $356,878.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,228,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 182,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62,228 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Champions Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

