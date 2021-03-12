Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 8.5%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 10,388,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 3,613,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

About Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

