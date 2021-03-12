Charles P. Waite, Jr. Sells 10,168 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NSTG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.73. 52,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,456. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.