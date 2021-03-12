ChartEx (CHART) Trading Up 92.8% Over Last Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 92.8% higher against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $705,229.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.23 or 0.00456256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00061600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.59 or 0.00539624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00076931 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

