Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,351. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

