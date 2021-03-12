Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $2,277,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,380,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,963 shares of company stock worth $46,775,047 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

