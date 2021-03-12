Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 149,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 102,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,518 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 513,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

