Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 490,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.96.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.28. 219,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,569,440. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

