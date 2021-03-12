Chiliz (CHZ) Trading Up 605% Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 88.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and $8.47 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 605% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00049514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.78 or 0.00649342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00037255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,664,721 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

