China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.67

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, leachate treatment, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

