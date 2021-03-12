Chonk Price Hits $138.11 on Top Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Chonk token can currently be bought for $138.11 or 0.00240281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $422,104.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 65.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.60 or 0.00458602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00049030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00069347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.23 or 0.00550173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00076833 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Chonk Token Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

Buying and Selling Chonk

