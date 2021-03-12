Christian B. Wymbs Sells 7,801 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMCX traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. 47,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,916. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

