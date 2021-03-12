Chromia 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Billion (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $308.20 million and $1.19 billion worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 880.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00648499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00035740 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

