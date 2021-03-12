Chronologic (DAY) Price Up 56.1% Over Last Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 56.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $223,844.13 and $4,409.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00049106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.47 or 0.00648006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.