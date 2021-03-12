Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508,781 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 2.0% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.83% of Chubb worth $577,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,418,000 after buying an additional 102,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Chubb by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.77. 32,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,911. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.50 and a 200-day moving average of $143.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

