Cipher (CPR) Trading Up 38.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 61.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Cipher token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $54,793.22 and $140,607.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00064704 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001944 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

